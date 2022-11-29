DU PG Admission 2022: First Merit List Tomorrow At Admission.uod.ac.in; Know How To Check

DU PG first merit list to be out tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University will release the first merit list for postgraduate (PG) entrance/merit based admission 2022-23 tomorrow, November 30. The DU PG 1st merit list can be access through the official website of the university at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in Delhi University Entrance Test for postgraduate programmes can check the merit list and proceed to apply for the admission process accordingly.

The registration window for DU PG admission 2022-23 will open on December 1 (10 am). Eligible candidates can apply online by filling the registration form and uploading all relevant documents till December 3, 2022 (5 pm). The verification and approval of the admission of candidates who applied against the DU PG 1st merit list will be conducted between December 1 (10 am) and December 4 (1 pm).

Candidates must pay the requisite fee against the first merit list till December 4 (11:59 pm). After the completion of the first round, the university will release the DU PG 2nd merit list on December 7, 2022. The admission process against the second merit list will be conducted between December 8 and December 9.

DU PG 1st Merit List 2022: How To Check