  • Home
  • Education
  • DU PG Admission 2022: First Merit List Tomorrow At Admission.uod.ac.in; Know How To Check

DU PG Admission 2022: First Merit List Tomorrow At Admission.uod.ac.in; Know How To Check

Delhi University will release the first merit list for postgraduate (PG) entrance/merit based admission 2022-23 tomorrow, November 30.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 29, 2022 11:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: 5th Cut-Off List Out At Du.ac.in; Online Admission Starts Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: NCWEB Fifth Cut-Off List To Be Released Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Registration Begins; Apply At Admission.uod.ac.in
Delhi University To Release NCWEB 2022 Fifth Cut-Off Tomorrow
Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Schedule, First Merit List On November 30
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release Spot Round 2 Vacant Seat List Today
DU PG Admission 2022: First Merit List Tomorrow At Admission.uod.ac.in; Know How To Check
DU PG first merit list to be out tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in
New Delhi:

Delhi University will release the first merit list for postgraduate (PG) entrance/merit based admission 2022-23 tomorrow, November 30. The DU PG 1st merit list can be access through the official website of the university at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in Delhi University Entrance Test for postgraduate programmes can check the merit list and proceed to apply for the admission process accordingly.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The registration window for DU PG admission 2022-23 will open on December 1 (10 am). Eligible candidates can apply online by filling the registration form and uploading all relevant documents till December 3, 2022 (5 pm). The verification and approval of the admission of candidates who applied against the DU PG 1st merit list will be conducted between December 1 (10 am) and December 4 (1 pm).

Also Read|| Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Schedule, First Merit List On November 30

Candidates must pay the requisite fee against the first merit list till December 4 (11:59 pm). After the completion of the first round, the university will release the DU PG 2nd merit list on December 7, 2022. The admission process against the second merit list will be conducted between December 8 and December 9.

DU PG 1st Merit List 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in
  2. Click on the ‘Postgraduate 1st Merit List’ link available on the homepage
  3. The PG merit list will get displayed on the screen
  4. Check the DU PG merit list PDF and download it for further admission process.
Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Dates Likely This Week; Key Points On BTech Entrance Test
Live | JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Dates Likely This Week; Key Points On BTech Entrance Test
Live Streaming Of Universities' Academic Council In December: Karnataka Higher Education Minister
Live Streaming Of Universities' Academic Council In December: Karnataka Higher Education Minister
Kerala High Court Allows KTU Vice-Chancellor In-Charge To Continue Till New Appointment
Kerala High Court Allows KTU Vice-Chancellor In-Charge To Continue Till New Appointment
GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Cancels International Test Centres In These Cities
GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Cancels International Test Centres In These Cities
CAT 2022 Didn’t Go Well? You Can Appear For These MBA Entrance Exams
CAT 2022 Didn’t Go Well? You Can Appear For These MBA Entrance Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................