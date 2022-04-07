  • Home
  • Education
  • DU PG Admission 2022: DUET Applications Begin; Details Here

DU PG Admission 2022: DUET Applications Begin; Details Here

Delhi University has opened the online application window for registration of candidates to the postgraduate programmes at the university.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 11:18 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA Releases DUET Final Answer Key 2021 For MPhil, PhD Courses, Direct Link Here
NTA Releases DUET Scorecard For 3 MPhil, PhD Courses
DUET 2021 M Phil, PhD Results Out On Nta.ac.in
NTA Releases DUET PG Scorecard For 21 More Courses
NTA Releases DUET PG Scorecards For Courses Including MSc Biophysics, MA Sociology
DUET PG Result 2021 Declared By NTA; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
DU PG Admission 2022: DUET Applications Begin; Details Here
DU PG admissions: DUET 2022 applications start
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has opened the online application window for the registration of candidates for the postgraduate programmes. Candidates can apply online to the DU PG 2022 admission form in online mode at the official website -- pgadmission.uod.ac.in. The last date for DU PG admission for 2022-23 session is May 15. Candidates will be required to appear for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to the PG courses.

Latest: DUET Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Free!
Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More 
Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More 

The university will not allow any changes in the DU PG application forms after they have been submitted.

Steps To Register For DU PG Programmes

  1. Visit the DU website -- pgadmission.uod.ac.in
  2. Click on the link -- New User or Registered User, as the case may be
  3. On the next window, fill the required details
  4. Submit and pay the application fee

DUET PG Application: Documents Required

  • Passport size photograph
  • Scanned Signature
  • Valid ID Proof (Self Attested). Id proof can be Aadhaar Card / Voter’s Identity Card / PAN Card / Passport / Driving License
  • Class 10th Certificate (Self Attested) as Date of Birth proof
  • Caste Certificate (Self Attested)

DU PG Admission: DUET 2022 Application Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Entrance Test

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
Live | NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
JEE Main 2022: Session 1 Postponed To June, Second Session To July
JEE Main 2022: Session 1 Postponed To June, Second Session To July
CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
Live | CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
CUET 2022 Application Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Apply By May 6
CUET 2022 Application Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Apply By May 6
Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 Registration Begins; Know Admission Process In Universities
Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 Registration Begins; Know Admission Process In Universities
.......................... Advertisement ..........................