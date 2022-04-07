DU PG Admission 2022: DUET Applications Begin; Details Here

DU PG admissions: DUET 2022 applications start

The University of Delhi has opened the online application window for the registration of candidates for the postgraduate programmes. Candidates can apply online to the DU PG 2022 admission form in online mode at the official website -- pgadmission.uod.ac.in. The last date for DU PG admission for 2022-23 session is May 15. Candidates will be required to appear for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to the PG courses.

The university will not allow any changes in the DU PG application forms after they have been submitted.

Steps To Register For DU PG Programmes

Visit the DU website -- pgadmission.uod.ac.in Click on the link -- New User or Registered User, as the case may be On the next window, fill the required details Submit and pay the application fee

DUET PG Application: Documents Required

Passport size photograph

Scanned Signature

Valid ID Proof (Self Attested). Id proof can be Aadhaar Card / Voter’s Identity Card / PAN Card / Passport / Driving License

Class 10th Certificate (Self Attested) as Date of Birth proof

Caste Certificate (Self Attested)

