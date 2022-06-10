DU PG Admission 2022: DUET Application Window Closes Today; Here’s How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock DUET 2022 application window closes today

DUET 2022: The Delhi University will close the application window for DU PG admission 2022 today, June 10. Candidates who are yet to submit the DU PG 2022 admission form can visit the official website -- pgadmission.uod.ac.in to fill and submit the PG admission forms. Aspirantswill be required to appear for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to the PG courses. Earlier, the last day to apply for DUET 2022 was May 15,

The Delhi University will not allow any changes in the DU PG application forms after they have been submitted.

Documents Required For DUET PG 2022:

Passport size photograph

Scanned Signature

Valid ID Proof (Self Attested). Id proof can be Aadhaar Card / Voter’s Identity Card / PAN Card / Passport / Driving License

Class 10 Certificate (Self Attested) as Date of Birth proof

Caste Certificate (Self Attested)

DUET PG 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website -- pgadmission.uod.ac.in Click on the link that reads, 'New User or Registered User' Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents Submit and pay the application fee

DU PG Admission: DUET 2022 Application Direct Link