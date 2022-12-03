DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University Revises Postgraduate Round 1 Admission Date; Apply Till December 4

Delhi University postgraduate admission 2022 round 1 dates revised

The University of Delhi (UoD) has revised the DU postgraduate admission 2022 round 1 schedule. The candidates can now register against the PG entrance/merit based admission 2022-23 first list till December 4 (11:59 pm). Candidates whose names are on the admission list are eligible to apply through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal-admission.uod.ac.in.

Earlier the last date for candidates to apply online and upload all relevant documents was December 3, 2022 (5 pm). The departments/ colleges can verify and approve admission of candidates who applied against DU PG 1st merit list is extended up to December 5 (5 pm). Aspirants can confirm their joining by making payments against first merit list till December 6, 2022 (12 noon). However, the schedule of subsequent lists will remain unchanged.

DU PG Admission 2022 First Merit Based Admission: Revised Schedule

Events Date Candidates to apply December 4, 2022 (till 11:59 pm) Departments/Colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates December 5, 2022 (till 5 pm) Payments against 1 st merit list December 6, 2022 (till 12 noon)

The DU PG 2nd admission list is scheduled to be issued on December 7 and the third admission list will be published on December 12. To apply for admission against the DU PG admission list, candidates first need to visit the DU admission portal. Go to the PG admission tab and login with application number and password. Complete the admission process and upload all the required documents. Candidates must pay the admission fee and download the confirmation page before logging out from the admission portal.