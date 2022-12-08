DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University Begins Admission Against Second Round Allotment

  • Home
Delhi University has started admission process against the second round allocation for postgraduate (PG) programmes today, December 8, 2022.

Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 8, 2022 9:29 pm IST

DU PG admission against round 2 allocation started today
New Delhi:

Delhi University has started admission process against the second round allocation for postgraduate (PG) programmes today, December 8, 2022. Candidates who have been selected in the DU PG second admission list can accept the allocation and apply for admission through the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. The last date to fill out the online registration form and upload all relevant documents is December 9 (5 pm).

The colleges and departments are required to verify and approve the admission of candidates who applied against the second admission list from December 8 to December 10, 2022. Aspirants must pay the requisite fee against the second merit list till December 10 (11:59 pm). As per the official release, after the completion of the second round, the university will release the DU PG third admission list on December 12, 2022.

The university has prepared the PG admission list on the basis of qualifying examination marks provided by the applicants. Candidates are required to upload passport size photograph, signature, a valid ID proof, Class 10 certificate as date of birth proof and caste certificate.

DU PG Admission 2022: Steps To Register

  • Visit the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in
  • Go to the PG admission portal and login for the admission process
  • Fill in the application form and upload required documents
  • Pay the admission fee and download the admission letter
  • Take a print out for further reference.
University of Delhi
