DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University Admission Against 5th Merit List Begins Today
Candidates shortlisted in DU PG 5th admission round can accept the seat allocation through the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in.
Delhi University will start the admission process against the DU postgraduate (PG) fifth round allocation today, December 27, 2022. Candidates who have opted for the DU PG 5th admission round can accept the seat allocation and apply for admission through the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. The last date to fill the online registration form and upload all relevant documents is December 28 (5 pm).
The verification and approval of admission of candidates who applied against the fifth admission list will be done by the colleges and departments from December 27 to December 29, 2022. Candidates can pay the requisite fee against the DU PG 5th merit list till December 30. The DU PG fifth admission list includes the candidates' name, college name, course, form number, category and sub-category.
The university has prepared the DU PG 5th admission list 2022 on the basis of qualifying examination marks provided by the applicants. Candidates are required to upload scanned images/PDFs of documents such as passport size photograph, signature, a valid ID proof, Class 10 certificate as date of birth proof and caste certificate.
DU PG Admission 2022: Steps To Register
- Go to the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in
- Click on the PG admission portal and log in with registered email ID and password
- Fill in the application form as instructed and upload relevant documents
- Pay the admission fee online and download the admission letter
- Take a print out of the DU PG admission form PDF for further reference.