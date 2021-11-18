  • Home
  • Education
  • DU PG Admission 2021: Registration Begins Today; Merit List Of Some Courses Awaited

DU PG Admission 2021: Registration Begins Today; Merit List Of Some Courses Awaited

DU PG Admission 2021: The University of Delhi will begin registration for merit and entrance based postgraduate admissions today. DU PG merit lists were released yesterday.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 18, 2021 8:53 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DU PG Admission 2021 1st Merit List Released, How To Apply Online
DU PG Admission 2021 1st Merit List Released For Some Courses; Here’s Direct Link
DU PG Admission 2021 First Merit List Tomorrow At Admisison.uod.ac.in
DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-Off 2021 Out; Admission Begins November 17
Over 108 Alumini Participate In 14th Annual Golf Tournament Organized By Hindu College
DU UG Admission Against Special Drive Cut-Off Begins Today
DU PG Admission 2021: Registration Begins Today; Merit List Of Some Courses Awaited
DU PG admission 2021 begins today at admissions.uod.ac.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

DU PG Admission: The University of Delhi will begin registration for merit and entrance based postgraduate admissions today. DU PG merit lists were released yesterday. While admission lists for most of the courses have been released, merit lists of some of the courses are awaited. Candidates should visit the admission portal of DU, admission.uod.ac.in, for regular updates. As per the schedule, candidates can apply up to 11:59 pm on November 21.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Department and colleges will verify and approve admissions of candidates who apply against the 1st merit list by November 22.

The last date to pay the admission fee in the first round is November 23.

“A candidate‘s name in the admission list alone does not mean that he/she is admitted. Selected candidates are to pay online admission fee within prescribed deadline. The selected candidates will login to the PG admission portals, for selecting the program and preference order of the colleges where the same program is offered. The Head of the Department/ Principal of the college will approve the admission after verifying the online uploaded certificates and allocate the college. The candidates shall pay the admission fees online, within the prescribed deadline and will be considered admitted provisionally,” the university said.

DU PG Merit List 2021: Direct Link

DU PG admission will be completed in three rounds. Round 2 merit list will be published on November 26 and round 3 admission list will be released on December 3. If required, further lists will be released, the university said.

Classes for the new batch will begin on December 1.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result for admission to MPhil and PhD programmes.

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission Education News DU PG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Board Exam 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Offline Exams Today
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Board Exam 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Offline Exams Today
ASER 2021: Sharp Spike In Smartphone Availability, Over 26% Students Don’t Have Access To Device
ASER 2021: Sharp Spike In Smartphone Availability, Over 26% Students Don’t Have Access To Device
COVID19: High Court Refuses To Allow Unvaccinated Government School Teacher To Resume Work
COVID19: High Court Refuses To Allow Unvaccinated Government School Teacher To Resume Work
NEET Counselling 2021: Top Medical Colleges Other Than AIIMS
NEET Counselling 2021: Top Medical Colleges Other Than AIIMS
Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Exam 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow, Important Details
Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 Exam 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow, Important Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................