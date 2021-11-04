DU PG Admission 2021 Registration Begins Soon; 7 Things Candidates Must Know
The National Testing Agency has announced the result of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 for postgraduate programmes and the university will soon begin registrations for the postgraduate admission process. Eligible candidates should visit admission.uod.ac.in, the admission portal of Delhi University, to check eligibility and other information related to DU PG admission 2021.
Here are a few things candidates should know about DU PG Admission 2021.
For DUET-based admission, candidates will be considered for admission even if their qualifying exam results are awaited. But admission will be cancelled if the result is not submitted by the candidate till four days before the last date of admission.
For merit based admission, in case of DU students, the formula for conversion of CGPA into percentage under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) is: Final Percentage of marks (%) = CGPA based on all six semesters x 9.56 The final calculated percentage will not be rounded off and will be considered only up to 2 decimal places.
Both merit-based and entrance exam based admission lists will be announced together. In the admission lists, seat allocation will be on the basis of merit cum preference or rank cum preference and the availability of seats in the respective departments and colleges.
In case of a tie between two candidates in the entrance or qualifying exam, candidates with higher marks in the qualifying exam will be preferred in the admission list, followed by candidates with higher percentage in the final year of bachelor degree, then the preceding year and so on. If the tie remains, candidates with higher aggregate marks (five subjects including one language) in Class 12 board examination will be given preference.
“A candidate‘s name in the admission list alone does not mean that he/she is admitted. Selected candidates are to pay online admission fee within prescribed deadline,” DU said.
“The selected candidates will login to the PG admission portals, for selecting the program and preference order of the colleges where the same program is offered. The Head of the Department/ Principal of the college will approve the admission after verifying the online uploaded certificates and allocate the college,” it added.
Candidates who do not select the program or pay the online fees within prescribed deadline for a given admission list will not be considered for admission in any subsequent lists.