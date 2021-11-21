DU PG Admission 2021: Registration Against 1st Merit List Ends Today

The last date to pay the DU PG admission fee for the first round is November 23

DU PG admission 2021 against the first merit list will be closed today. Students selected in the DU PG 1st merit list who are yet to complete the process can login to the admission dashboard of the university and submit the required details. The application facility will be available up to 11:59 pm. Department and colleges will verify and approve admissions of candidates who apply against the 1st merit list by November 22.

“A candidate‘s name in the admission list alone does not mean that he/she is admitted. Selected candidates are to pay online admission fee within prescribed deadline. The selected candidates will login to the PG admission portals, for selecting the program and preference order of the colleges where the same program is offered. The Head of the Department/ Principal of the college will approve the admission after verifying the online uploaded certificates and allocate the college. The candidates shall pay the admission fees online, within the prescribed deadline and will be considered admitted provisionally,” the university said.

DU will conduct PG admissions in three rounds. Round 2 merit list will be published on November 26 and round 3 admission list will be released on December 3. If required, further lists will be released, the university said.

Classes for the new batch of postgraduate students will begin on December 1.