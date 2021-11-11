DU PG Admission 2021 Merit List Soon; Things To Know Before Applying

Image credit: Shutterstock DU PG admission 2021: Merit list soon at admissions.uod.ac.in (representational)

Delhi University will soon begin registrations for postgraduate admissions. DU PG admission on the basis of merit and entrance exam result will be hosted on the admission portal -- admission.uod.ac.in. As per the DU Academic calendar, first semester PG classes will begin on December 1. The schedule for DU PG admissions is awaited.

In the PG information bulletin, the university said entrance-based admissions candidates will be considered for admission even if their qualifying exam results are awaited. But admission will be cancelled if the result is not submitted by the candidate till four days before the last date of admission.

For merit based admission of DU students, CGPA scores will be converted to percentage using this formula:

Final Percentage of marks (%) = CGPA based on all six semesters x 9.56

The final calculated percentage will be considered up to 2 decimal places.

To break ties in booth entrance and merit based admissions, this rule will be applied:

Candidates with higher marks in the qualifying exam will be preferred in the admission list, followed by Candidates with higher percentage in the final year of bachelor degree, then the preceding year and so on. If the tie remains, candidates with higher aggregate marks (five subjects including one language) in Class 12 board examination will be given preference.

As per the DU PG academic calendar, the first semester exams for the PG students will be held from March 30 and April 12 next year and classes for the second semester will start from April 16