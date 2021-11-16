  • Home
  • Education
  • DU PG Admission 2021 First Merit List Tomorrow At Admisison.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2021 First Merit List Tomorrow At Admisison.uod.ac.in

DU PG Merit list 2021: DU PG rank list for merit and entrance based admissions will be available on the admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 16, 2021 12:56 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-Off 2021 Out; Admission Begins November 17
Over 108 Alumini Participate In 14th Annual Golf Tournament Organized By Hindu College
DU UG Admission Against Special Drive Cut-Off Begins Today
Delhi University Releases Special Drive Cut-Off For Undergraduate Admissions
DU Releases Guidelines For Special Cut-Off List; Check Tie-Breaking Criteria
Delhi University Special Drive Cut-Off 2021 Today
DU PG Admission 2021 First Merit List Tomorrow At Admisison.uod.ac.in
DU PG merit list will be released on November 17 at admission.uod.ac.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

DU PG Admission 2021 Merit List: The University of Delhi will release the first merit list for admission to postgraduate courses tomorrow, November 17. DU PG rank list 2021 for merit and entrance based admissions will be available on the admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in. This year, 1,83,815 students have applied for admission to PG courses offered by Delhi University.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Admission against the first merit list will begin on November 18. The last date to apply is November 21.

Departments and colleges will verify and approve admissions between November 18 and 22. The last date to pay the admission fee will be November 23.

Round 2 allotment list will be released on November 26 and admissions will be held from November 27 to 30. The last date for fee payment is December 1.

The merit list for the third round will be published on December 3.

To break ties between two candidates in the merit list, the candidate with higher mark in the qualifying exam (undergraduate level) will be preferred in the admission list, followed by the candidate with higher percentage in the final year of bachelor degree, then the preceding year and so on.

If the tie remains, the candidate with higher aggregate marks (five subjects including one language) in Class 12 board examination will be given preference.

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission Education News DU PG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Schools Reopen For Classes 9-12 After 20 Months
West Bengal Schools Reopen For Classes 9-12 After 20 Months
Every Additional Year Of Education In India Increases Person's Average Income By About 6.7%: Study
Every Additional Year Of Education In India Increases Person's Average Income By About 6.7%: Study
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: 3rd Round Of First-Come-First-Serve Begins; Details Here
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: 3rd Round Of First-Come-First-Serve Begins; Details Here
2 CLAT Exams In 2022, Counselling Fee Reduced: Consortium Of NLUs
2 CLAT Exams In 2022, Counselling Fee Reduced: Consortium Of NLUs
AP EAPCET 2021: Latest Update On Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Date, College-Wise List
AP EAPCET 2021: Latest Update On Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Date, College-Wise List
.......................... Advertisement ..........................