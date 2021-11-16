DU PG Admission 2021 First Merit List Tomorrow At Admisison.uod.ac.in

Image credit: Shutterstock DU PG merit list will be released on November 17 at admission.uod.ac.in (representational)

DU PG Admission 2021 Merit List: The University of Delhi will release the first merit list for admission to postgraduate courses tomorrow, November 17. DU PG rank list 2021 for merit and entrance based admissions will be available on the admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in. This year, 1,83,815 students have applied for admission to PG courses offered by Delhi University.

Admission against the first merit list will begin on November 18. The last date to apply is November 21.

Departments and colleges will verify and approve admissions between November 18 and 22. The last date to pay the admission fee will be November 23.

Round 2 allotment list will be released on November 26 and admissions will be held from November 27 to 30. The last date for fee payment is December 1.

The merit list for the third round will be published on December 3.

To break ties between two candidates in the merit list, the candidate with higher mark in the qualifying exam (undergraduate level) will be preferred in the admission list, followed by the candidate with higher percentage in the final year of bachelor degree, then the preceding year and so on.

If the tie remains, the candidate with higher aggregate marks (five subjects including one language) in Class 12 board examination will be given preference.