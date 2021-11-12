DU PG Admission 2021 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here

DU PG admission 2021 will be completed in three rounds

The University of Delhi has announced the schedule for merit and entrance exam based admissions to the postgraduate programmes. DU PG first merit list will be announced on November 17. Departments and colleges will verify and approve admissions between November 18 and 22. The last date to pay the admission fee will be November 23.

Round 2 allotment list will be released on November 26 and admissions will be done from November 27 to 30. The last date for fee payment is December 3.

DU PG admission 2021 will be completed in three rounds. The merit list for the third round will be published on December 3.

Here is the detailed schedule for DU PG admission 2021

DU PG admission 2021 dates

According to information shared by the Delhi University, as many as 1,83,815 students registered for postgraduate admissions this year.

To break ties in allotment listas for both entrance and merit based admissions, this rule will be applied: