  • Home
  • Education
  • DU PG Admission 2021 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here

DU PG Admission 2021 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here

The University of Delhi has announced the schedule for merit and entrance exam based admissions to the postgraduate programmes. DU PG first merit list will be announced on November 17.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 12, 2021 9:12 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DU Puts Out Guidelines For Exams, Students Can Write In Paper At Home
DU PG Admission 2021 Merit List Soon; Things To Know Before Applying
DU Admission: ECA Aspirants Can Register For Preferred Course, College Till Nov 12
DU Academic Calendar Released; Fresh Batch UG Classes To Start From November 22, PG Classes From December 1
DU First-Year Classes To Begin From November 22
Cannot Reopen Campus Till DDMA Allows 100% Seating Capacity: DU Official
DU PG Admission 2021 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
DU PG admission 2021 will be completed in three rounds
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has announced the schedule for merit and entrance exam based admissions to the postgraduate programmes. DU PG first merit list will be announced on November 17. Departments and colleges will verify and approve admissions between November 18 and 22. The last date to pay the admission fee will be November 23.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Round 2 allotment list will be released on November 26 and admissions will be done from November 27 to 30. The last date for fee payment is December 3.

DU PG admission 2021 will be completed in three rounds. The merit list for the third round will be published on December 3.

Here is the detailed schedule for DU PG admission 2021

du admission, delhi university, university of delhi, du pg admission 2021, du pg cut off 2021, du pg merit list 2021, nta, du pg admission, du admission portalDU PG admission 2021 dates

According to information shared by the Delhi University, as many as 1,83,815 students registered for postgraduate admissions this year.

To break ties in allotment listas for both entrance and merit based admissions, this rule will be applied:

  1. Candidates with higher marks in the qualifying exam will be preferred in the admission list, followed by

  2. Candidates with higher percentage in the final year of bachelor degree, then the preceding year and so on.

  3. If the tie remains, candidates with higher aggregate marks (five subjects including one language) in Class 12 board examination will be given preference.

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission Education News DU PG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NAS 2021: Here’s How Over 30 Lakh Students Will Be Assessed Today
NAS 2021: Here’s How Over 30 Lakh Students Will Be Assessed Today
DU Puts Out Guidelines For Exams, Students Can Write In Paper At Home
DU Puts Out Guidelines For Exams, Students Can Write In Paper At Home
Calcutta High Court Disposes Of Petition Challenging West Bengal Government's Decision To Reopen Schools
Calcutta High Court Disposes Of Petition Challenging West Bengal Government's Decision To Reopen Schools
NSUI Launches Campaign To Oppose ‘Anti-Student Policies’ Of Centre
NSUI Launches Campaign To Oppose ‘Anti-Student Policies’ Of Centre
Haryana Has Emerged As Hub Of Quality Education: Governor Dattatreya
Haryana Has Emerged As Hub Of Quality Education: Governor Dattatreya
.......................... Advertisement ..........................