DU PG Admission 2021: 3rd Merit List For Delhi University PG Courses Today At Admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG 3rd merit list 2021 today at admission.uod.ac.in

The University of Delhi is releasing merit lists for the third round of postgraduate admissions today, December 7. So far, DU PG 3rd merit list has been released for three courses -- MA Environmental Studies, MSc Biophysics, and MSc Environmental Studies. Merit list for other courses will be available soon on the Delhi University admission website, admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG 3rd merit list was scheduled to be released on December 3 but the authorities had rescheduled it after extending the round 2 admission deadline.

As per the revised counselling schedule, candidates can apply for admission against the third merit list from from 10 am on December 8 to 11:59 pm on December 9.

Departments and colleges will verify and approve admissions against the third list from December 8 to December 10.

The last date to pay the admission fee is December 11 (till 1 pm).

DU in an earlier notification said that “a candidate‘s name in the admission list alone does not mean that he/she is admitted. Selected candidates are to pay online admission fee within prescribed deadline.”

The selected candidates will have to login to the PG admission portals, select programme and preference order of colleges.

The Head of the Department or Principal of the college will approve the admission after verifying the online uploaded certificates and allocate the seat.

After that, the candidates will have to pay the admission fees online within the prescribed deadline. Those who pay the fee will be considered admitted provisionally.