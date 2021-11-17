Image credit: PTI/ FILE Candidates can apply for admission till November 21

DU PG Admission 2021: The University of Delhi has released the first merit list for postgraduate admissions on Wednesday (November 17). The PG merit list has been released for MA English, Environmental Studies, Geography, including 20 other courses- History, Philosophy; MSc Botany, Environmental Studies, Microbiology and Master of Journalism.

The candidates can check the merit list at the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The selected students in the first merit list can apply for admission till November 21. The last date for candidates to pay the admission fee under the first merit list is November 23.

DU PG Admission 2021: Steps To Apply Online

Visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in Choose course and upload the documents Documents will be verified, pay the admission fee once approved Once done, click on Submit, download the application take a print out for further reference.

DU PG Admission 2021: Important documents

UG mark sheet

UG certificates

Class 12 mark sheet and provisional certificate

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

Category (SC/ST/obc/PWD/CW/KM) certificate for reserved categories

EWS candidates need to provide a certificate of proof of their income status

Two passport size photographs

Other relevant documents, as required for admissions.

The round 2 allotment list will be released on November 26 and the merit list for the third round will be published on December 3.

In the PG information bulletin, DU said entrance-based admissions candidates will be considered for admission even if their qualifying exam results are awaited but admission will be cancelled if the result is not submitted by the candidate till four days before the last date of admission.

For more information on postgraduate admission, please visit the website- admission.uod.ac.in.