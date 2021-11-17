  • Home
  • Education
  • DU PG Admission 2021 1st Merit List Released For Some Courses; Here’s Direct Link

DU PG Admission 2021 1st Merit List Released For Some Courses; Here’s Direct Link

DU PG Merit List 2021: The lists are available on the admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 17, 2021 9:30 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DU PG Admission 2021 First Merit List Tomorrow At Admisison.uod.ac.in
DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-Off 2021 Out; Admission Begins November 17
Over 108 Alumini Participate In 14th Annual Golf Tournament Organized By Hindu College
DU UG Admission Against Special Drive Cut-Off Begins Today
Delhi University Releases Special Drive Cut-Off For Undergraduate Admissions
DU Releases Guidelines For Special Cut-Off List; Check Tie-Breaking Criteria
DU PG Admission 2021 1st Merit List Released For Some Courses; Here’s Direct Link
DU PG merit list 2021 released

DU PG Merit List 2021: The University of Delhi is releasing first merit lists for postgraduate admissions today, November 17. So far, DU PG merit list has been released for 20 courses, including MA English, Environmental Studies, Geography, Hindi, History, Philosophy; MSc Botany, Environmental Studies, Microbiology and Master of Journalism. The lists are available on the admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The merit lists have been released separately for entrance and merit based admissions.

DU PG Admission List 2021: Direct Link

Selected students can apply for admission against the first merit list starting on November 18. The last date to apply is November 21.

Departments and colleges will verify and approve admissions between November 18 and 22. The last date to pay the admission fee will be November 23.

The round 2 allotment list will be released on November 26 and the merit list for the third round will be published on December 3.

How To Download DU PG Merit List

  1. Go to admission.uod.ac.in

  2. Under ‘Postgraduate Admissions’, click on ‘PG Admission List’

  3. Select programme and admission list for merit or entrance

  4. Download the list and search your name

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission Education News DU PG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools, Colleges In Delhi-NCR Shut Until Further Notice: Air Quality Panel
Schools, Colleges In Delhi-NCR Shut Until Further Notice: Air Quality Panel
Goa Task Force Gives Nod To Reopen Schools For Classes 1 To 8 From November 22
Goa Task Force Gives Nod To Reopen Schools For Classes 1 To 8 From November 22
EDMC To Sponsor Teachers' Training At universities Abroad To Improve Education Quality
EDMC To Sponsor Teachers' Training At universities Abroad To Improve Education Quality
Work Together For Greater Progress Of Nation, President Ram Nath Kovind Asks Educational Institutes
Work Together For Greater Progress Of Nation, President Ram Nath Kovind Asks Educational Institutes
800 Zilla Parishad Schools Lose Power Supply Over Non-Payment Of Dues
800 Zilla Parishad Schools Lose Power Supply Over Non-Payment Of Dues
.......................... Advertisement ..........................