DU PG Admission 2021 1st Merit List Released For Some Courses; Here’s Direct Link

DU PG merit list 2021 released

DU PG Merit List 2021: The University of Delhi is releasing first merit lists for postgraduate admissions today, November 17. So far, DU PG merit list has been released for 20 courses, including MA English, Environmental Studies, Geography, Hindi, History, Philosophy; MSc Botany, Environmental Studies, Microbiology and Master of Journalism. The lists are available on the admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in.

The merit lists have been released separately for entrance and merit based admissions.

DU PG Admission List 2021: Direct Link

Selected students can apply for admission against the first merit list starting on November 18. The last date to apply is November 21.

Departments and colleges will verify and approve admissions between November 18 and 22. The last date to pay the admission fee will be November 23.

The round 2 allotment list will be released on November 26 and the merit list for the third round will be published on December 3.

How To Download DU PG Merit List