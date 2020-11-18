DU PG Admission 2020 From Today; 10 Points That Candidates Should Know
The University of Delhi will start its postgraduate admission process today, November 18, 2020. While admission to some of the courses is based only on entrance exams, for other programmes, DU PG admission will be through both entrance exams and merit, or scores in qualifying exams. Delhi University allowed PG admission candidates to upload their marks on the dashboard till November 16. However, for those candidates whose results have not been announced yet, they will be admitted provisionally.
Here are ten points that candidates should know about DU PG admission, DU PG merit list 2020, DU PG admission list 2020 and more:
DU PG admission 2020 will be held for 54 postgraduate programmes. Check the complete list here.
The DU PG admission merit list, for entrance based admissions, will be prepared based on the result of the entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency.
Merit-based admission in DU is granted only to the applicant who has completed the qualifying examination from the University of Delhi.
DU PG admission 2020 merit list, for merit-based admissions, will be prepared based on the qualifying exam marks submitted by the candidates.
Applicants who have applied for entrance based admission must upload the converted percentage of their grades.
Merit-based admission candidates of the Choice Based Credit System (CBSE) must calculate their percentage using the formula as given on their dashboard.
Delhi University students who had applied only for entrance based admission will also be eligible to take participate in merit-based admission.
To break ties, DU will give preference to candidates with higher percentage in the qualifying exam, followed by candidates with higher percentage in the final year of bachelor degree then preceding year and so on.
If the tie exists, candidates having higher aggregate marks (five subjects including one language) in class 12 board examination will be preferred.
If result of the qualifying examination has not been declared for applicants on tie, admission to that seat will be kept on hold.