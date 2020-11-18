Image credit: Shutterstock DU PG Admission 2020 From Today; 10 Points That Candidates Should Know

The University of Delhi will start its postgraduate admission process today, November 18, 2020. While admission to some of the courses is based only on entrance exams, for other programmes, DU PG admission will be through both entrance exams and merit, or scores in qualifying exams. Delhi University allowed PG admission candidates to upload their marks on the dashboard till November 16. However, for those candidates whose results have not been announced yet, they will be admitted provisionally.

Read|| DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Postpones Special Cut-Off, Spot Admission

Here are ten points that candidates should know about DU PG admission, DU PG merit list 2020, DU PG admission list 2020 and more: