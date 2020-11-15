DU PG Admission 2020 From November 18, Important Instructions For Candidates

  • Home
DU Admission 2020: The University of Delhi will commence entrance and merit-based admission for 54 postgraduate programmes from November 18, 2020.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 15, 2020 1:20 pm IST

DU Admission 2020 PG From November 18, Important Instructions For Candidates
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi will commence entrance and merit-based admission for 54 postgraduate programmes from November 18, 2020. The university has asked PG candidates whose final year results have been declared to upload their marks on the dashboard. For students whose results have not been announced yet, DU said that they will be admitted provisionally.

Also Read || DU PG Merit List Revised Schedule: PG Admission At Delhi University To Start From November 18

“The admission to some of the courses is either based only through entrance or through both entrance and merit. All the applicants whose final year results have been declared by the University must update their marks on their dashboard. Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks,” an official statement said.

DU PG Admission 2020: Entrance-Based

Candidates seeking admission based on entrance results will be admitted provisionally, irrespective of whether the final year results have been declared or not, DU said. However, students whose results have been declared will be required to upload their marks on the dashboard by 1 pm on November 16, 2020.

“The applicants will have to submit their final year results by the last date of admission as declared by the university,” Delhi University said.

DU PG Admission 2020: Merit-Based

Merit-based admission is granted only to the applicant who has completed the qualifying examination from DU. For merit-based candidates, the option to submit qualifying examination marks was started on November 8.

“Applicants applying for merit based admission...must complete the process of updating their marks on the portal latest by 1 pm, Monday, November 16, 2020,” DU said.

DU PG Admission 2020: Tie-Breaking

For both entrance and merit-based admission DU will break ties in this order of preference:

  • Candidates with higher percentage in qualifying examination.

  • Candidates with higher percentage in the final year of bachelor's degree will be given preference, then preceding year and so on.

  • Candidates having higher aggregate marks (five subjects including one language) in class 12 Board examination.

  • In case the result of the qualifying examination has not been declared, admission to that seat will be kept on hold

DU PG admission 2020 schedule

