DU PG Admission 2020: Delhi University Postgraduate Admission Starts Today

DU PG Admission 2020 From Today, Check Details Here

DU PG Admissions: The University of Delhi will start admission to different postgraduate (PG) programmes from today, November 18, 2020. In an earlier notification, DU had asked PG candidates whose final year results have been declared to upload their marks on the dashboard. However, students whose results have not been announced yet, will be admitted provisionally. DU PG admission 2020 will be held for 54 postgraduate programmes.

“The admission to some of the courses is either based only through entrance or through both entrance and merit...Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks,” DU had said.

DU PG Merit List 2020

For entrance based admission, DU PG merit list 2020 will be prepared based on entrance exam results. “The admission list will be prepared based on the result of the entrance test conducted by NTA,” DU said previously.

For merit-based admission, DU PG admission list will be prepared based on the marks submitted by candidates. “The admission list will be prepared based on the marks entered by the applicant on the portal. Students of the University of Delhi under the Choice Based Credit System must calculate their percentage using the formula as given on their dashboard,” DU said.

DU PG Admission 2020: Tie-Breaking Formula

If two candidates score the same marks in their qualifying examination, Delhi University will follow this tie-breaker formula to rank them:

Candidates with a higher percentage of marks in the qualifying exam will be given preference.

Next, preference will be given to candidates with higher percentage of marks in the final year of bachelor's degree, then preceding year and so on.

Next, Candidates having higher aggregate marks (five subjects including one language) in class 12 Board examination.

In case the result of the qualifying examination has not been declared, admission to that seat will be kept on hold.

On Sunday, Delhi University postponed the release of DU special cut-off 2020 as many of the university departments and officials have been affected by COVID-19. The university has also postponed the spot admission process for different undergraduate programmes.

“However, as announced earlier, the University of Delhi shall display the course-wise and category-wise vacant seats in each college on18th November, 2020,” Delhi University said.