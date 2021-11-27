  • Home
DU PG 2nd merit list 2021 has been released for some programmes at admissions.uod.ac.in. Admission will begin at 10 am tomorrow, November 28

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 27, 2021 10:50 am IST

DU PG 2nd Merit List 2021 Released For Some Programmes; Direct Link
New Delhi:

DU PG 2nd merit list 2021 has been released for some programmes, and for the remaining programmes, the admission lists are expected later today, November 27. Admission against the Delhi University second merit list will begin at 10 am tomorrow, November 28. The last date to apply is November 29. Candidates can download the DU PG 2nd merit list from admissions.uod.ac.in.

DU PG admission list has been released for both entrance and merit-based admissions.

So far, the university has released 2nd merit lists for BEd, MA English, MA Geography, MA Philosophy, MA Sanskrit, MA Urdu, MCom, and MSc Physics

DU Admission 2021: PG 2nd Merit List Download Link

DU had clarified that “a candidate‘s name in the admission list alone does not mean that he/she is admitted. Selected candidates are to pay online admission fee within prescribed deadline.”

The selected candidates will have to login to the PG admission portals, select programme and preference order of colleges.

The Head of the Department or Principal of the college will approve the admission after verifying the online uploaded certificates and allocate the seat.

After that, the candidates will have to pay the admission fees online within the prescribed deadline. Those who pay the fee will be considered admitted provisionally.

The last date to pay the admission fee in the second admission round is December 1.

DU PG 3rd merit list will be displayed on December 3.

