Image credit: Shutterstock DU PG 2nd Merit List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in, Check Here

DU PG 2nd Merit List 2020: The University of Delhi has released the second admission list for postgraduate programmes. Candidates can now visit the DU official website, du.ac.in to check their admission status. DU PG 2nd merit list for entrance and merit-based admissions has been released as PDF files containing names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. The first DU PG merit list was released on November 18, 2020.

The last date for admission against the second merit list is November 27.

Check DU PG 2nd merit list here

How To Check DU PG 2nd merit list

Go to http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/ Click on Admissions 2020 Click on Admission lists Choose your subject under the “PG Admissions List 2020” section Check your result using roll number or name. Download the PDF file for future reference.

DU PG admission 2020 is being held for 54 postgraduate programmes. For entrance based admissions, the DU PG merit lists have been prepared on the basis of entrance exam result.

For merit-based admission, the PG merit lists have been prepared based on the qualifying exam marks submitted by the candidates.

DU had previously said that to break ties, it will give preference to candidates with higher percentage in the qualifying exam, followed by candidates with higher percentage in the final year of bachelor degree then preceding year and so on.

If result of the qualifying examination has not been declared for applicants on tie, admission to that seat will be kept on hold, DU had said.

Candidates can register their grievances regarding PG merit lists and admission at http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/PG%20Grievance%20Notice.pdf