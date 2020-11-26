  • Home
  • Education
  • DU PG 2nd Merit List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in, Check Here

DU PG 2nd Merit List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in, Check Here

DU PG Merit List 2020: The University of Delhi has released the second admission list for postgraduate programmes at du.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 26, 2020 1:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DU NCWEB Fifth Cut-Off List Released For BA, B.Com Courses At Du.ac.in
Pending Results Of UG, PG Courses To Be Declared By November 30, DU Tells High Court
DU Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in
DU UG Admission Against Special Cut-Off List Starts Tomorrow
DU Special Cut-Off List To Be Released Today At Du.ac.in
Fee support, Data Cards And Laptops: DU Colleges Step Up Efforts To Help Students Following LSR Suicide Case
DU PG 2nd Merit List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in, Check Here
DU PG 2nd Merit List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in, Check Here
Image credit: Shutterstock

DU PG 2nd Merit List 2020: The University of Delhi has released the second admission list for postgraduate programmes. Candidates can now visit the DU official website, du.ac.in to check their admission status. DU PG 2nd merit list for entrance and merit-based admissions has been released as PDF files containing names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. The first DU PG merit list was released on November 18, 2020.

The last date for admission against the second merit list is November 27.

Check DU PG 2nd merit list here

How To Check DU PG 2nd merit list

  1. Go to http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/

  2. Click on Admissions 2020

  3. Click on Admission lists

  4. Choose your subject under the “PG Admissions List 2020” section

  5. Check your result using roll number or name. Download the PDF file for future reference.

DU PG admission 2020 is being held for 54 postgraduate programmes. For entrance based admissions, the DU PG merit lists have been prepared on the basis of entrance exam result.

For merit-based admission, the PG merit lists have been prepared based on the qualifying exam marks submitted by the candidates.

DU had previously said that to break ties, it will give preference to candidates with higher percentage in the qualifying exam, followed by candidates with higher percentage in the final year of bachelor degree then preceding year and so on.

If result of the qualifying examination has not been declared for applicants on tie, admission to that seat will be kept on hold, DU had said.

Candidates can register their grievances regarding PG merit lists and admission at http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/PG%20Grievance%20Notice.pdf

Click here for more Education News
Education News DU PG Admission du cut off list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BITSAT 2020 Final Cut-Off Released, Check Here
BITSAT 2020 Final Cut-Off Released, Check Here
Punjab PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 Registration Dates Announced
Punjab PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 Registration Dates Announced
ICSI CSEET 2020 November Exam Result Today; Details Here
ICSI CSEET 2020 November Exam Result Today; Details Here
Need To Enhance Participation Of Students In Agricultural Enterprises: Rajasthan Governor
Need To Enhance Participation Of Students In Agricultural Enterprises: Rajasthan Governor
AIIMS PG 2021 Result Announced At Aiimsexams.org; Check Stage 1 Result Here
AIIMS PG 2021 Result Announced At Aiimsexams.org; Check Stage 1 Result Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................