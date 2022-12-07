  • Home
Candidates can access the DU PG second admission list through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 7, 2022 10:27 pm IST

DU PG 2022: Second Admission List Out For Some Courses; Direct Link Here
DU PG 2022 Second Admission List

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (UoD) has released the postgraduate second admission list today, December 7, 2022. Candidates can check and download the second admission list through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. DU has released the admission list of only a few courses which include BEd, MA Applied Psychology, MA Buddhist Studies, MA English, MA French, MA Geography, MA German, MA Hispanic, MA Political Science, MA Punjabi, MA Urdu, MCA, MSc Electronics, MSc Genetics, MSc Geology, MSc Informatics, MSc- PhD Combined Degree course - Biomedical Sciences, MSc Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology and MSc Zoology.

Candidates can apply online and upload all relevant documents against the second admission list of DU PG admission from December 8 to December 9. After that, the department or colleges will verify and approve the admission of candidates from December 8 to December 10. Candidates also need to pay the fee against the second merit list by December 10, 2022.

DU PG 2022 Second Admission List Direct Link

DU PG 2022 Second Admission List: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in
  2. Next, click on the PG second admission list link of the respective courses.
  3. The PG second admission list will get displayed on the screen.
  4. Download the second admission list and take a printout for future reference.
