DU PG 1st Merit List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in, Check Here

DU PG Admission 2020: DU PG first merit list has been released at du.ac.in

The University of Delhi has released the first Postgraduate admission merit list today, November 18. Candidates can now visit the official website, du.ac.in and check the DU PG first merit list. Delhi University will hold DU PG admission 2020 based on the entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who passed their qualifying examination from Delhi University will be given admission on the basis of merit as well.

DU PG Merit List 2020

The DU PG Merit list has been released separately for different programmes. The merit lists are PDF files containing roll numbers, names of the shortlisted candidates and other information.

Steps To Download DU PG Admission 2020 Merit List

Go to the official website, du.ac.in

Click on ‘First Admission List 2020 - Post Graduation’

Select your course

Download the PDF file

Check your result using roll number or name

DU PG admission 2020 will be held for 54 postgraduate programmes. The DU PG admission merit list, for entrance based admissions, has been prepared on the basis of entrance exam result.

For merit-based admission, the merit lists have been prepared based on the qualifying exam marks submitted by the candidates.

DU had previously said that to break ties, it will give preference to candidates with higher percentage in the qualifying exam, followed by candidates with higher percentage in the final year of bachelor degree then preceding year and so on.

If result of the qualifying examination has not been declared for applicants on tie, admission to that seat will be kept on hold, DU said.