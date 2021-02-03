DU Organises Seminar On Academic Campus And Border Security; Union Minister Jitendra Singh Addresses Students

University of Delhi (DU) faculty has organised a seminar on Academic Campus Vis-a-Vis Border Security. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh addressed the students and the faculty.

While addressing the seminar on Academic campus visavis Border Security, Mr Singh said: “It is an irony that even within the university campus, the issues relating to borders or the border people do not find much space either in the academic curriculum or in the campus discussions.”

This, the minister said, is quite in contrast to the practice followed in some of the Western Universities where not only issues related to border and warfare occupy an important place in the curriculum but the students also follow the tradition of spending some time out of their academic career with the forces either as trainees or researchers.

Dr Singh suggested that the minimum that the universities and educational institutions could do is to include the border areas in the curriculum of the regular educational tours held for the students. “This will not only enable the students to have a feel of the political and patriotic fervour but also give them realisation of the hardships faced by the soldiers on the border who stay hungry and awake to guard us so that we can carry out our activities at our respective places,” the minister added.

Complementing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having taken certain decisions that boosted the morale of security forces as well as the population living along the borders. Dr Jitendra Singh said four per cent reservation has been earmarked in jobs and education institutions for the youth living along the International Border (IB).

Dr Singh further added that the university scholars and various organisations working in the border areas could come out with certain concrete proposals which could be placed before the Ministry of Education, which is in the process of implementing the new National Education Policy (NEP). He also called for working out the feasibility of campus placement for jobs in security forces on the same lines as is done for jobs in sectors including Engineering and IT.