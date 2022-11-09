DU To Organise 3-Day International Conference Starting Tomorrow; Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Inaugurate

Vice-President to inaugurate DU's three-day international conference tomorrow

The University of Delhi (DU) will organise a three-day international conference from tomorrow, November 10. The three-day international conference on “Infrastructure, Information and Innovation for Building New India” will be inaugurated by the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar. The international conference is being held under the aegis of the centenary celebration of DU, and being jointly organised by DU’s Gandhi Bhawan, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Delhi Library Association and SRFLIS.

In addition to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar being invited as the chief-guest, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Rajiv Chandrashekhar and Vice President of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Vijay Goel will be present during the ceremony as special guests. The programme will be presided over by the Vice-Chancellor of DU, Professor Yogesh Singh, a university statement said. Professor KP Singh is the organising secretary of the conference.

The three days ‘Academic Mahakumbh’, as per Professor KP Singh, will be attended by over 600 delegates, participants, educationists, scientists, Vice-Chancellors, principals, deans, heads, librarians and students. Deliberations and discussions on theme and sub-themes of the conference including on Digital Information Infrastructure, Digital India, Data Diplomacy and Data Security, Ideas of New India- Ideology, Innovations, and Implementation, One Nation One Subscription, One Nation One Election and One Nation One Ration Card will be held.

The conference, the DU statement added, has three highly technical sessions and four plenary sessions on ‘Indian Knowledge Systems’; ‘Library and Lab: Temple of Learning and Experiments’, ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Role of Research and Innovations’, and ‘Vice Chancellors’ Conclave on NEP 2020: Building New Bharat’.