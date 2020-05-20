DU Open-Book Exams: Over 68% Students Against It, Reveals Survey

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons University of Delhi decided to conduct open book exams in case COVID-19 persists till July

As the Delhi University gears up to hold exams through open-book mode, more than 68 percent students have said they would not be able to take the online exams, a survey conducted by Lady Shri Ram College has revealed. While 58 percent of the students surveyed said they have an internet connection, with 46.4 percent of them having a broadband connection, the respondents were not in favour of taking online exams, it said.

The survey comes against the backdrop of Delhi University mulling to hold online open book exams in case the COVID-19 situation does not normalise. The decision has been met with opposition from teachers and students. More than 71 percent students said they were not able to concentrate on studies at their place of residence and 75.4 percent of those surveyed said they are going through mental stress owing to the lockdown and the pandemic.

With the university closed in view of the lockdown, the teaching has shifted to online mode. More than 58 percent of the students said they are rarely able to attend online classes.