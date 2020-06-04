DU Open Book Exam: Specially-Abled Students May Get Scribes

Delhi University, DU, has released separate guidelines on holding online open-book examinations (OBE) for the differently-abled students. The guidelines have come after the decision to conduct exams for only the final-year and final-semester undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students in all streams. DU online exams have been adopted as an alternative to pen-paper-based examination for grading as a one-time measure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But these are for final-year students only as DU has cancelled exams for intermediate semesters.

The guidelines for students enrolled in the “persons with disability”, or PWD category, and notified on June 4 said: “The colleges, departments, faculties or institutes of the university have been provided specific guidelines to ensure that students belonging to the PWD category who wish to avail the ICT (information and communication technology) infrastructure facilities for downloading question papers and uploading answer sheets should be allowed the same following the guidelines of social distancing, safety and health of all the concerned.”

DU Online Exams

These students can use the facilities at the common service centres, or CSCs, free of cost and can check for more details including addresses of the nearest CSCs engaged by DU on its official website. CSCs have been “briefed to take care of the students in resolving issues related with the ICT infrastructure facilities and any technical help required by the students during the examinations”, added the guidelines.

As per the university guidelines, differently-abled candidates will be provided with five hours duration for taking the OBE. This includes two hours for taking the exam, two hours for downloading and uploading and the remaining one hour as a “special one-time measure”.

The university guideline also mentioned that differently-abled students, upon requests, can avail the facility of scribes or writers and the university will have to arrange for them. Students can bring scribes or writers of their choice at the designated CSCs.

The students, as per the guidelines, can send their representations or queries related to the OBE to the Dean (Examinations) through email at dean_exam@du.ac.in.