Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Internal Assessment Marks Instead Of DU Open Book Exam: Teachers

Delhi University can consider promoting final-year students on the basis of internal assessment marks or average CGPA of the five semesters, philosophy teachers from different colleges of Delhi University suggested in a petition against DU open book exam. The petition, signed by 38 teachers across colleges, also said that students should be given an option to sit for pen-paper exams to improve their grades. This year, Delhi University has decided to conduct online, open book exams for final year students and promote intermediate students on the basis of internal assessment and previous semester marks in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision for conducting online, open book examination which will not only cause a complete wastage of logistics in terms of time, energy and resources but also unimaginable stress and agony to a large section of students and their parents in such a difficult time of the pandemic. We, therefore, suggest some alternative methods of grading the terminal semester students,” the petition by DU Teachers said.

Online Classes And Open Book Exam

The teachers argued that the university’s decision to conduct online classes were a failure as most of the students were unable to benefit from it. “Merely sharing links with the students does not count as teaching,” according to the teachers.

“Lack of facilities or resources, connectivity issues, and environment at home have adversely affected students' learning environment,” the petition by DU teachers said.

The teachers further argued that many students of the university lack basic requirements for online classes and exams, including computers and decent internet connectivity.

“...Delhi University caters to students coming from different socio-economic backgrounds. A significant number of students do not have access to proper connectivity, and a computer, laptop, or smartphone with a camera or scanner...In these circumstances, when teaching-learning has been so uneven, conducting an OBE will be highly discriminatory, unjust, and unfair for a large number of students coming from economically disadvantaged positions,” the petition added.

The university, however, said that students can sit for the open book exams from Common Service Centers, or CSCs located across the country. The university also said that open book exams are not online and “minimal internet” will be required for downloading question papers and uploading answer sheets.

Online classes, according to the teachers, can not replace classroom teaching; as syllabi of the university are designed for classroom teaching. Online exam of any form will also open the possibility of “malpractices by groups, students and private agencies”, the teachers said.

Visually-Impaired Students

The teachers also argued that visually impaired students who have gone back to their homes during the semester break will face “challenges” during open book exams. Recently The National Federation of the Blind has filed a writ petition before Delhi High Court, challenging the university’s decision to conduct online exams.