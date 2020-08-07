DU exam: The Delhi HC has upheld the decision of Delhi University (DU) to conduct open book exams for final year students.

The Delhi High Court has given a nod to Delhi University (DU) to conduct open book exams for final year students. The High Court has passed a slew of directions to be complied by DU while holding open book exams and has asked the university to file report on them after conclusion of tests.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the questions papers be made available to students through email and the varsity's portal and they be given extra time to upload the answer sheets.

The varsity is directed to send an auto generated email informing the students that their answer sheets have been received, the high court, which was pronouncing the judgement through video conferencing, said.

“I wish the students and Delhi University all the best for the exams,” Justice Singh said.

The court passed the verdict on a plea challenging the varsity's decision to hold online OBE, as per the UGC guidelines, for final year undergraduate courses which will be in long form exams. The DU is scheduled to hold final year undergraduate online OBE from August 10-31 and the students who will be left out of online exams will be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations, to be held sometime in September.

On how prepared the university is for holding the exam, last month the High Court had asked the Common Service Centres (CSCs) to apprise it about the preparedness for conducting both mock tests and open book exams for the final year students of DU.

University of Delhi has engaged the CSCs under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to facilitate the students with either limited or no network and hardware facility to appear for the open book exams without payment of any fee.

