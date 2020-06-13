  • Home
DU Open Book Exam: Delhi University To Release Admit Card For PG Students Today

Delhi University will release admit cards for the Open Book Examinations for postgraduate courses today.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 13, 2020 9:27 am IST

Delhi University will release admit card for open book exams today
New Delhi:

Delhi University will release admit cards for the Open Book Examinations for postgraduate courses today. The University is conducting Open Book exam for final semester/ term/ year examinations for UG and PG students as a one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The admit card will be available for downloading on the University's official website from today, June 13. The University, recently, also released date-sheet for UG and PG examinations.

Students enrolled in PG examinations, except LLB, LLM, and students of School of Open Learning (SOL), can download their admit card using the link here.

Students will need to enter a key in order to successfully download their admit card. The key for accessing the link will be provided by the Examination Branch of the University through SMS and email as per the records of the same available in the exam form filled by the students.

In case if a student is unable to download their admit card, they should send a request to obtain admission ticket for exam to EDP Cell of the University.

Meanwhile, students and teachers have called for cancellation of open book online exams citing the problems which several students would face in face of weak or no internet connection, and limited or no access to a computer system.

