DU Open Book Exam Application Deadline Extended To June 22

Delhi University has said that any further information regarding the conduct of open book exam, or OBE, will be shared on the official website; du.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 19, 2020 7:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Delhi University has extended the last date to submit exam forms for the upcoming online, open book exams. According to the latest notification, application forms can be submitted up to June 22. “It may clearly be noted that beyond this date no examination form shall be accepted,” according to the notice by Delhi University. Previously, Delhi University had released admit cards of open book exam for postgraduate students. The open book exams are scheduled to start from July 1. Students and teachers, however, have been protesting against the university’s decision to conduct open book exams since the official announcement.

The university has also informed that any further information related to DU OBE will be published on the official website, du.ac.in.

“Information related with conduct of examination in OBE mode registration on examination portal...and mock test will be notified shortly,” DU said in the notification.

Recently, Delhi University has announced that it will allow students of School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) to submit OBE answer sheets via email.

COVID -19 Delhi Univeristy
