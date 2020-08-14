Students Are Successfully Attempting Open Book Exam: Delhi University

Delhi University on Thursday said that final year students have successfully attempted the open book exams in the last four days. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the university had previously decided to conduct OBE for the final year regular, and open school students as a “one-time measure”.

“In the last four days, students have successfully attempted and submitted their answer scripts on the OBE portal of DU,” an official statement said.

In the open book exam, students are required to download question papers and upload the answer sheet on the DU OBE exam 2020 portal.

Students from remote areas and students with special needs have been given to submit their answer scripts via email, Delhi University said.

“Cumulative data shows that the number of papers attempted by regular, NCWEB students and SOL is 1,10,085 and 1,54,142 respectively on the OBE portal. The answer scripts submitted by regular, NCWEB students and SOL students are 82,496 and 1,08,846 respectively on the OBE portal,” an official statement said.

DU’s statement came amidst media reports claiming glitches in the open book examination. News agency Press Trust of India previously reported that many students faced difficulties uploading answer sheets.

"It was 11.28 am by the time I finished creating PDF files (of my answer sheets). I tried to upload them but they didn't get uploaded. I have mailed them to the designated ID but do not know whether they will be accepted," Deepak Gupta, a DU student told PTI.