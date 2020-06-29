Image credit: Shutterstock DU Open Book Exam Mock Tests From July 4, Know Steps And Details Here

Delhi University has released the schedule for DU Open Book Exam mock test for final-semester students. Final-year students can take these tests from July 4 onward to become familiar with the structure of the open book exam. The OBE was scheduled from July 1, 2020 but the university had decided to postpone it by 10 days due to the ongoing COVID-19 scare. The new date sheet of the open book exam will be released on July 3.

From July 4 to July 8, DU will conduct open book exam mock tests for 15 papers, for undergraduate and postgraduate regular, non-collegiate women's education board (NCWEB), and school of open learning (SOL) students. Teachers and students have been protesting against the DU open book exams since the initial announcement.

Following are the steps that candidates should follow to write DU open book exam mock tests:

Registration For DU Open Book Exam

First, candidates are required to register for the test on the DU portal by filling in basic details like name, enrolment number, programme name, date of birth, examination roll number, registered email address, and mobile number.

After submitting the details, candidates will receive passwords on their registered email or mobile number. The password and roll number will be required to login and download mock test papers.

Download Question Paper

On the mock test date, login using roll number and password at least 30 minutes before the exam. Click on the ‘download’ question paper button when it is visible and read instructions carefully and take printout, if required.

In case of a discrepancy in downloading question papers, students can contact their colleges or departments to receive it directly on email, phone, or WhatsApp, DU informed.

The total duration for answering questions will be two hours, with one additional hour for downloading question papers, scanning, and uploading answer sheets, DU said in a statement.

For Divyaang candidates, the total duration to write open book exam will be five hours. Mock tests will be conducted in the morning, lunch and evening sessions and students can take the exams as per their convenience, DU added.

Answering Questions

Candidates will be required to write answers on A-4 size white papers, using black or blue pen. On the first sheet, candidates must write their name, programme name, semester name, examination roll number, paper code, paper title, date, and time of examination. Candidates will be required to use separate sheets for each question.

Uploading Answer Sheets

Candidates will upload their answer sheets for each question separately. “Students will be provided an upload feature against each question. To upload the answer sheet, students will log in to the examination portal and select the tab ‘upload answers’. Once the answer sheets are uploaded, no further change can be made,” the university said.

In case of a discrepancy, students will also be allowed to send .PDF of their answer sheets to their colleges or departments via email or WhatsApp. In case a student uploads a wrong answer, he or she will also be able to make corrections within the specified duration.

“The students shall be required to submit a declaration regarding UFM through the button provided on the portal before uploading of the scanned images of answer scripts,” the university said.

After uploading answer sheets and clicking the UFM declaration button, candidates should confirm their submission of answer sheets and logout. A notification via email or SMS will be sent to the candidates on successful submission of mock test answer sheets.