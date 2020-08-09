Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU Open Book Exam 2020 For Final-Year Students From Tomorrow

Delhi University will conduct open-book examination (OBE) for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate regular and open school students from tomorrow, August 10, 2020. The open book exams have been deferred multiple times before.

Previously, the final semester exams were scheduled to be held from July 10. The latest notification that says DU OBE 2020 will be held from August 10 is in line with the latest UGC guidelines.

The university previously said that students who miss the OBE exams from August 10 to August 31 will be given another chance to appear in the additional exams that will be held after September 15.

DU also held open-book exam mock tests to accustomed students with the exam pattern. The first phase of the OBE mock test was scheduled from July 27 to July 29 and the second phase, from August 1 to August 4.

DU Open Book Exam: Plea In High Court

The Delhi High court on August 7 upheld DU open book exam 2020, after hearing pleas challenging the university’s decision to conduct online exam. The High Court also passed new directions for the examinations and asked the university to file a report after conclusion of the final-year exams.

The High Court ordered that the question papers should be made available through email and website and students should be given extra time to upload their answer sheets.

Delhi High Court further said that an auto-generated email informing students that their answer sheets have been received is to be sent once the student submits his or her answer sheet.

The Delhi High Court also directed DU to provide writers for visually impaired students at common service centres (CSCs).

With Delhi High Court giving nod to open book exams, and with no “clear guidelines” from the university, differently-abled students are worried that they won’t be able to take exams in the absence of scribes and assistive devices, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

"Many of my friends won’t be able to take exams and we do not have clarity on facility of scribes and even access to study material. In this scenario, how will we appear for the exams?” Deepak Gupta, a visually-impaired student from Bihar told PTI.

A final-year Gargi College student, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI: "The court has said that students will be given an extra hour to upload answer sheets. We were already being [provided] two hours and an extra hour for uploading answers. Will we be given three hours or four hours now?”