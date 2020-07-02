Image credit: Shutterstock DU Open Book Exam 2020: Delhi University Final Year Exams From July 10

Delhi University has released new datesheets for final-year open book exam for undergraduate and postgraduate students. According to the new datasheet, the exams will be conducted from July 10. Previously, DU open book exam 2020 was scheduled to begin from July 1 but the university had decided to postpone the exam by 10 days, in view of the COVID-19 situation in India. The datasheets for different programmes are now available on the official website, du.ac.in.

“The date sheets for the Undergraduate programmes as upload[ed] on the University website have been prepared as per the examination forms submitted by the students,” an official statement said.

The university has asked students to send their queries and report any discrepancy to the Dean of Examinations at at dean_exam@du.ac.in or examviiconduct@gmail.com.

The University will also conduct open book exam mock tests for regular and open school students, from July 4.

DU Open Book Exam 2020 Dates

The undergraduate and postgraduate exam dates are now available on the official website. Exams of different subjects will be conducted on different dates and time slots.

For example, MA English papers will start from July 10, 2020, from 9 am to 12 pm while MA Political Science will start from July 11, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Similarly, the time slots for undergraduate science students -- 7:30 am to 10:30 am -- is different from that of undergraduate arts and commerce students.

Exams of BA (Honours) courses will be conducted from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. On July 10, exams will be held only for skill enhancement papers.

“Discipline-specific electives” exams for applied psychology, Economics, English, History, and other subjects will start from July 11. Exams for “generic electives” will be held during the afternoon session.

Exams for BSc (Honours) students will begin on July 10. For science students, the time-slot of exams will be 7:30 am to 10:30 am. The subjects covered include Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Statistics, Botany, Zoology, and Computer science.

Most of the undergraduate Science, Commerce, and Arts exams will begin on July 10 and end by July 20.