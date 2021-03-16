  • Home
DU Online Exams: Students Facing Technical Issues Can Email Answer Sheets

Several students appearing in the OBE semester examinations have reported facing problems with uploading their answer sheets on the university’s OBE portal.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 16, 2021 1:20 pm IST

DU's online open-book semester examinations started on March 15 for all UG and PG courses
New Delhi:

Delhi University's online open-book semester examinations started on March 15 for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The examinations are being conducted in both online and offline modes. Several students appearing in the OBE semester examinations have reported facing problems with uploading their answer sheets on the university’s OBE portal.

The students who face technical glitches have been allowed an extra one hour after the 3+1 hours to submit their answer sheets. However, in case they are still not able to submit their answer sheets on the OBE portal after the completion of five hours, the answer script can be submitted through email to the Nodal Officers, the Delhi University has informed via official notification.

The duration of the examination is four hours, out of which three hours are for answering the questions, and one hour has to be utilised for downloading the question papers and uploading the answer sheets. But if students fail to upload the answer sheets during this period, they can use additional 60 minutes.

“If a student fails to submit the scripts within this period (3+1+1), they can submit scripts via email to the Nodal Officers only after 3+1+1 hour duration and must attach the portal submission failed snapshots (4-5 attempts) during the 3+1+1 hour duration (email should be submitted within 10 min time after 3+1+1 time is over),” the DU notice said.

“It will be for the student to prove that he/she actually faced problems in uploading his/her answer sheet on the OBE portal of the university for justifiable reasons,” it added.

The answer sheet sent by the affected student to the email ID of the Nodal Officer of the college, department, faculty or NCWEB centre should mention course name, paper code and roll number in the subject line.

“Answer scripts submitted through email in such exceptional cases would entail delay in result declaration,” the university said.

University of Delhi
