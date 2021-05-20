DU Online Exam 2021: End-semester exams have been postponed

The Delhi University has postponed the exams for the final year, end semester students and said that it will now begin on June 7. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 15. However, due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the exams were deferred till June 1. The university, in an official order on Thursday, said that it will soon release the new date sheet.

Recommended: Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage CLICK HERE

"The new date sheets shall be released soon and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi. The detailed guideline regarding the May/June 2021 examination will be issued in due course of time," it said.

The exams will be held online and in the open-book format.

The revised, complete date sheet for final year exams will be available on DU’s exam portal, exam.du.ac.in.

Several students and teachers of Delhi University had earlier raised concerns regarding the conduct of exams amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association had written to acting vice-chancellor Professor PC Joshi over the issue. "The university must take a sensitive view of the situation that students and teachers find themselves in -- no one is in a position to write or conduct examinations at this moment.

"Hence, we request you to consider cancelling examinations for all students and decide upon alternative means to evaluate students. Deadlines for submission of internal assessment must be extended," they had said in a letter dated April 30.