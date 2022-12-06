DU NCWEB UG Admission: Special Drive Cut-Off List Out For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, OBC

DU NCWEB cut-off out for SC, ST, OBC

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has issued the DU NCWEB special drive cut-off 2022 list for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories today, December 6. The NCWEB special drive cut-off list has been announced for BCom and BA programmes. Applicants seeking admission to NCWEB can check the DU NCWEB cut-off list for the BA and BCOM programmes at du.ac.in. Candidates can register online against the DU NCWEB special drive for SC, ST and OBC cut-off list between December 7 (10 am) and December 8 (11:59 pm) at respective teaching centres.

The colleges will then complete approvals for admission against the special drive cut-off by December 9 and the last date of payment by candidates against the special drive cut-off is December 19 (5 pm).

The special drive cut-off for SC, ST and OBC is for those candidates who were eligible but could not or did not take admission in the cut-offs issued earlier, a DU NCWEB statement added.

Declaration of special drive for SC, ST and OBC cut-off is subject to the availability of vacant seats in Programme + NCWEB College Centre and the Special Drive for SC, ST and OBC cut-off is the last declared cut-off of the respective programme + NCWEB College Centre, the education board said.

Applicants who have secured admission in any of the earlier five cut-off lists alongwith first special cut-off in any programme or college of the university of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special drive for SC, ST and OBC cut-off, that is, movement of applicants will not be allowed.

Hence, the cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the special drive cut-off. Candidates can apply to a single programme + college by ensuring they meet the required eligibility condition and declared Special Drive for SC/ST/OBC Cut-off.