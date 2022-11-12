  • Home
  • Education
  • DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Admission Fee Against Third Cut-Off Tomorrow

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Admission Fee Against Third Cut-Off Tomorrow

Delhi University will close the fee payment window against the third cut-off for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) undergraduate admission 2022 tomorrow.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 12, 2022 3:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University CSAS Round-3 Allocation List For Admission To UG Programmes Tomorrow
Delhi University CSAS Round 3, Spot Round Allocation, Admission Dates Out; Complete Schedule Here
Delhi University UG CSAS Round-3 Allocation List On November 13
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Start Spot Admissions From November 20
Delhi University To Announce CSAS Round-3 Allocation, Admission Schedule Today
Delhi University Postpones Third Round Of Seat Allocation For UG Programmes
DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Admission Fee Against Third Cut-Off Tomorrow
DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022
New Delhi:

Delhi University will close the fee payment window against the third cut-off for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) undergraduate admission 2022 tomorrow, November 13. The candidates who have secured admission in DU NCWEB third cut-off list can pay the admission fees online through the official website-- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. The third cut-off list for NCWEB UG Admission 2022 was issued on November 9 and candidates were asked to complete the online admission against the third cut-off till November 11, 2022 (11:59 pm).

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The last date to approve applications for admission against the 3rd cut-off by the colleges is today, November 12. The programmes at NCWEB (BA programmes and BCom, and master's degrees in Mathematics, English, Hindi, Political Science, History, Sanskrit and Punjabi) are designed to empower women to make themselves financially strong by working five days a week and taking classes on weekends. At present, there are 26 designated centres for UG students and one for PG.

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022: Important Dates

  • DU NCWEB 3rd cut-off list: November 9, 2022
  • DU NCWEB admission against third cut-off list: November 10 to 11, 2022
  • Completion of approval by respective colleges: November 12, 2022
  • Last date for payment of admission fee: November 13, 2022

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022: What's Next

The university will release the NCWEB special cut-off on November 15, 2022, considering the vacant seats after the 1st to 3rd cut-off. Eligible candidates can apply for admission against DU NCWEB special cut-off from November 16 to November 17, 2022. DU will release the 4th cut-off list of NCWEB on November 22, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
OJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Details Here
OJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Details Here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 22 MBBS Seats In Round 2 Of UG Counselling
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 22 MBBS Seats In Round 2 Of UG Counselling
Karnataka Diploma CET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download
Karnataka Diploma CET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download
Kerala Government Sends Ordinance To Remove Governor As Chancellor To Raj Bhavan
Kerala Government Sends Ordinance To Remove Governor As Chancellor To Raj Bhavan
KEA Revises Karnataka PG Medical, Dental Round-2 Schedule
KEA Revises Karnataka PG Medical, Dental Round-2 Schedule
.......................... Advertisement ..........................