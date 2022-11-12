DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Admission Fee Against Third Cut-Off Tomorrow

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022

Delhi University will close the fee payment window against the third cut-off for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) undergraduate admission 2022 tomorrow, November 13. The candidates who have secured admission in DU NCWEB third cut-off list can pay the admission fees online through the official website-- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. The third cut-off list for NCWEB UG Admission 2022 was issued on November 9 and candidates were asked to complete the online admission against the third cut-off till November 11, 2022 (11:59 pm).

The last date to approve applications for admission against the 3rd cut-off by the colleges is today, November 12. The programmes at NCWEB (BA programmes and BCom, and master's degrees in Mathematics, English, Hindi, Political Science, History, Sanskrit and Punjabi) are designed to empower women to make themselves financially strong by working five days a week and taking classes on weekends. At present, there are 26 designated centres for UG students and one for PG.

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022: Important Dates

DU NCWEB 3rd cut-off list: November 9, 2022

DU NCWEB admission against third cut-off list: November 10 to 11, 2022

Completion of approval by respective colleges: November 12, 2022

Last date for payment of admission fee: November 13, 2022

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022: What's Next

The university will release the NCWEB special cut-off on November 15, 2022, considering the vacant seats after the 1st to 3rd cut-off. Eligible candidates can apply for admission against DU NCWEB special cut-off from November 16 to November 17, 2022. DU will release the 4th cut-off list of NCWEB on November 22, 2022.