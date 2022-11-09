DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022 Out; Direct Link

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022 Released

Delhi University has issued the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) third cut-off list today, November 9, 2022. Candidates can check the college-wise third cut-off for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 on the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. The online admission against the NCWEB third cut-off will be conducted from November 10 to 11, 2022 (11:59 pm).

As per the DU NCWEB third cut-off list for BA (Pogrammes) in Economics and Political Science, the Miranda House has recorded the highest college-wise cut-off for General category students at 87, followed by Hansraj College at 86 per cent marks and Jesus and Mary College at 83 per cent. While the highest cut-off for BCom programme as per the NCWEB third cut-off list for the general category is at Miranda House at 88 per cent followed by 87 per cent at Hansraj College.

"The third cut-off list for admissions to BA (programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website-- du.ac.in on Wednesday, the November 9, 2022. Online admission shall commence from Thursday, the November 10, 2022," an NCWEB statement said.

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022: Direct Link

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022: How To Check