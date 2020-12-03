DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off List Out At Du.ac.in; Admission Begins Tomorrow

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the special cut-off list today, on December 3, for admission to the university. The DU NCWEB special cut-off list will allow the students seeking admission to DU and its affiliated colleges who have not yet taken admission against the previous NCWEB cut-off lists to register online and apply for admission. The DU NCWEB special cut-off list for undergraduate Arts and Commerce streams has been made available on the official website of the university -- du.ac.in.

The NCWEB fifth cut-off list was released for BA and BCom programmes on November 25.

Under the NCWEB special cut off for BCom programme, the admission has closed for Hansraj College, while Miranda House College will still be accepting applicants at 85 per cent marks. The lowest BCom NCWEB cut off is recorded by Aditi Mahavidyalaya at 58 per cent.

While for BA programme, most other colleges have closed their gates for admission against the NCWEB special cut off list. However, admission to the BA program in Economics and Political Science at Jesus and Mary College is still open at 77 per cent.

DU has also released the schedule for admission against the DU NCWEB special cut-off, NCWEB sixth cut-off and admission against NCWEB seventh cut-off list. As per the NCWEB admission schedule released today aspirants seeking admission can apply online against the DU special cut-off list between 9 am of December 4 and 5 pm of December 5.

The university will also release a 6th cut-off list and students can take admission against the NCWEB sixth cut-off list from December 12 to December 14. According to the NCWEB schedule released today, DU might also release a seventh cut-off list if required and admission against it is scheduled to be held between December 19 and December 21.