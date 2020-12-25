DU NCWEB Releases Eighth Cut-Off List; Admission Starts Tomorrow

The Delhi University (DU) has released the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) eighth cut-off list, on Thursday, December 24. Students can check the DU NCWEB 8th cut-off list at du.ac.in and apply for admission to the colleges under the board. Aspirants seeking admission to DU NCWEB can register online for admission against the NCWEB 8th cut-off from tomorrow, December 26 (10 am). The online admission against the DU NCWEB 8th cut-off will continue till December 27 (5 pm) at the respective teaching centres.

Under the NCWEB 8th cut-off for BCOM programme, most colleges including Miranda House and Hansraj College have closed their admission window for the General Category candidates. Lakshmi Bai and Maharaja Agrasen College will accept applications for admission against the DU NCWEB 8th cut-off at 66 per cent marks and Aditi Mahavidyalaya at 48 per cent. While for BA programmes at DU NCWEB, almost all the colleges have closed their admission gates against the NCWEB 8th cut-off list.

DU had released the NCWEB seventh cut-off list on December 18 and admission against the DU NCWEB closed on December 21, 2020. The university this year has been following an online contactless admission process in compliance with the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the guidelines associated with it.