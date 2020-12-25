  • Home
  • Education
  • DU NCWEB Releases Eighth Cut-Off List; Admission Starts Tomorrow

DU NCWEB Releases Eighth Cut-Off List; Admission Starts Tomorrow

Delhi University has released the DU NCWEB 8th cut-off list for admission to Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board on du.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 25, 2020 9:10 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Releases DU Third Special Cut-Off Schedule; Details Here
DU Approves Supernumerary Quota; Teachers, Student Groups Allege Move Aimed At Corruption
Delhi University Admissions 2020: DU To Provide 5 Extra Seats In UG Merit-Based Courses
DU Admission 2020 Against Second Special Cut-Off Begins Today
DU 2nd Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released, Check Here
Delhi University Likely To Release Second Special Cut-Off List Today
DU NCWEB Releases Eighth Cut-Off List; Admission Starts Tomorrow
DU NCWEB Releases Eighth Cut-Off List; Admission Starts Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) has released the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) eighth cut-off list, on Thursday, December 24. Students can check the DU NCWEB 8th cut-off list at du.ac.in and apply for admission to the colleges under the board. Aspirants seeking admission to DU NCWEB can register online for admission against the NCWEB 8th cut-off from tomorrow, December 26 (10 am). The online admission against the DU NCWEB 8th cut-off will continue till December 27 (5 pm) at the respective teaching centres.

Under the NCWEB 8th cut-off for BCOM programme, most colleges including Miranda House and Hansraj College have closed their admission window for the General Category candidates. Lakshmi Bai and Maharaja Agrasen College will accept applications for admission against the DU NCWEB 8th cut-off at 66 per cent marks and Aditi Mahavidyalaya at 48 per cent. While for BA programmes at DU NCWEB, almost all the colleges have closed their admission gates against the NCWEB 8th cut-off list.

DU had released the NCWEB seventh cut-off list on December 18 and admission against the DU NCWEB closed on December 21, 2020. The university this year has been following an online contactless admission process in compliance with the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the guidelines associated with it.

Click here for more Education News
DU NCWEB Cutoff list Delhi University Cut-off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Releases DU Third Special Cut-Off Schedule; Details Here
Delhi University Releases DU Third Special Cut-Off Schedule; Details Here
Maharashtra State Cell To Release BTech, BPharma Provisional Merit List On January 2
Maharashtra State Cell To Release BTech, BPharma Provisional Merit List On January 2
1.2 Lakh ITI Students Can Benefit From Bharatskills Portal: Centre
1.2 Lakh ITI Students Can Benefit From Bharatskills Portal: Centre
SNAP 2020 Admit Card Released; MBA Entrance Exam On January 9
SNAP 2020 Admit Card Released; MBA Entrance Exam On January 9
Rajasthan Governor Asks Agriculture Universities To Work For Development, Prosperity Of Farmers
Rajasthan Governor Asks Agriculture Universities To Work For Development, Prosperity Of Farmers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................