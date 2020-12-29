  • Home
DU NCWEB Releases 9th Cut-Off List For BCom; Admissions Start Tomorrow

DU NCWEB Admissions 2020: All the colleges will conduct online admissions on December 30 and 31, 2020 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at their respective official websites.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 29, 2020 7:41 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

DU NCWEB Releases 9th Cut-Off List For BCom; Admissions Start Tomorrow
DU releases cut-off list for NCWEB
Delhi:

Delhi University has released the 9th cut-off list for admissions to BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). All the colleges will conduct online admissions on December 30 and 31, 2020 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at their respective official websites.

Both Hansraj and Miranda House have closed admissions for the unreserved category. Hansraj is offering seats to reserved candidates starting at 65 percent and Miranda House is offering seats to the reserved candidates starting at 75 percent.

Jesus and Mary College (JMC) has closed admissions for the unreserved candidates though it is still offering seats to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)

candidates at 55 percent, and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates at 40 percent.

Kalindi College is offering seats to unreserved candidates at 57 percent and is offering seats to reserved candidates starting at 50 percent.

NCEWEB conducts classes on weekends through its Saturday and Sunday centres. Select colleges including Jesus and Mary College, Aryabhatta College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, College of Vocational Studies, Ramanujam College, SPM college and Hansraj College conducs classes on Saturdays.

NCWEB also released a special cut-off list for Arts and Commerce students.

