DU NCWEB Releases 7th Cut-Off List; Admission Begins Tomorrow

The Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) has released the seventh cut-off list today, on December 18. Students will be able to check the DU NCWEB 7th cut-off at du.ac.in and apply for admission to the colleges affiliated to the board. Candidates can register online for admission against the DU NCWEB 7th cut-off marks between December 19 (10 am) and December 21 (5 pm) at the respective teaching centres.

The DU NCWEB seventh cut-off list will allow the students seeking admission to DU to apply online and register for admission. The DU NCWEB seventh cut-off list for admission to BA and BCom programmes has been made available on the official website of the university -- du.ac.in.

Under the NCWEB 7th cut-off for BCOM programme, most colleges including Miranda House and Hansraj College have closed their admission window. While Kalindi College will accept applications for admission against the DU NCWEB 7th cut-off at 62 per cent marks and Aditi Mahavidyalaya at 53 per cent. While for BA programmes at DU NCWEB, almost all the colleges have closed their admission gates against the NCWEB 7th cut-off list.

NCWEB had released the sixth cut-off list on December 11, 2020 and admission against the DU NCWEB closed on December 14. The university this year has been following an online contactless admission process in compliance with the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the guidelines associated with it.