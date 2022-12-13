DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 Revised Dates Out; Check Schedule Here

DU PG NCWEB admission

Delhi University has released the revised schedule of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board Postgraduate (NCWEB PG) admission 2022. The DU NCWEB PG admission 2022 schedule is available on the official website– admission.uod.ac.in.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

As per the revised dates, the first admission list will be declared today, December 13. Candidates whose names are on the admission list can apply from 10 am of December 14 to 11:59 pm of December 15, 2022.

Also Read || DU NCWEB UG Admission: Special Drive Cut-Off List Out For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, OBC

The verification process and approval of the admission of candidates who have applied against the first admission list will be from December 14 to December 16 (till 1 pm), while the fee payment facility will remain open till December 16, 2022. The applicant has to log in to the PG admission portal to make the online payment of fees.

DU will release the second admission list on the official website on December 19 and the admission process will be held from December 20 to December 21. The university will verify and approve the admission against the second admission list till December 22 and the fee can also be paid till December 22.

Additionally, the third list will be announced on December 24 and the registration process will begin on December 26. The verification and approval of admission is till December 28, 2022.