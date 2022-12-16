DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: Fee Payment Window Against First Admission List Closes Today

DU NCWEB PG fee payment window against first admission list will close today

The University of Delhi will close the fee payment window against DU NCWEB first admission list for postgraduate (PG) programmes today, December 16, 2023. Candidates who have applied for NCWEB PG admission against the first list can submit admission fee on the official website– admission.uod.ac.in up to 11:59 pm. The colleges will verify and approve admission of candidates who have applied against first admission list till 1 pm, today.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Eligible candidates can submit the admission fee by visiting the admission portal of DU NCWEB and logging in with their credentials. Candidates must download the fee receipt from the official website for future reference. The DU NCWEB PG first admission list was issued on December 13, 2022.

The DU will release the NCWEB PG second admission list on December 19, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply against the second list between December 20 (10 am) and December 21 (11:59 pm). The verification and approval of candidates' application form will be done by the colleges between December 20 and 22, 2022. The fee payment window against the NCWEB PG 2nd list will close on December 22 (11:59 pm).