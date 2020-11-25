  • Home
DU NCWEB Fifth Cut-Off List Released For BA, B.Com Courses At Du.ac.in

DU Cut-Off List: The NCWEB fifth cut-off has been released for BA and B.Com programmes. Hansraj College and Miranda House College have released the fifth cut-off marks for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB).

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 25, 2020 6:34 pm IST

New Delhi:

Under the NCWEB fifth cut-off for B.Com, the admission has closed for Hansraj College, while the Miranda House College will still be accepting applicants at 85%.

The lowest B.Com (Hons) cut-off was recorded by Aditi Mahavidyalaya at 58%.

For BA programmes, the general category admissions for BA in Economics + Political Science in both Miranda House and Hansraj College has been closed. However, Jesus And Mary recorded the highest cut-off- 77%.

The lowest cut-off for BA programmes was set out by Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita- 57%.

DU had released the NCWEB first cut-off marks for BA and B.Com on October 24 and the highest cut-off rose to 87% in Miranda House and Hansraj College for general category students.

“The fifth cut-off list for admissions to BA Programme and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), for the academic year 2020-2021 is being notified/displayed on the website- www.du.ac.in today, November 25, 2020,” read the notice.

DU has been following a contactless admission process this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

DU will also release a sixth cut-off list on or before November 30. Students seeking admission to the university and its affiliated colleges will be able to apply online for admission against the DU sixth cut-off list between November 30 and December 2.

The university might also release a seventh cut-off list if seats remain vacant till then and admission against the DU 7th cut-off list is scheduled from December 7 to December 9.

