DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Cut-Off Begins; Direct Link

DU NCWEB 2nd Cut-Off Registration Begins

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has started the registration process for NCWEB second cut-off 2022 today, November 2. Candidates shortlisted in NCWEB 2nd cut-off list can register online on the official website-- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. The last date to register online against the DU NCWEB second cut-off list till November 4 (11:59 pm) at respective teaching centres.

The Delhi University (DU) has declared the NCWEB second cut-off list for admission to BA and BCOM programmes on November 1. As per the official schedule released by the education board, the college has to complete approvals of application for admission against second cut-off till November 5 (5 pm). The last day of payment of fees by eligible candidates is November 6 (5 pm).

DU NCWEB 2nd Cut-Off Admission 2022: How To Register Online

Visit the official website-- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in Log in with the registered email, password and captcha code Verify the details and upload required documents Pay the required fee and submit the application form Download the confirmation page for further reference.

Direct Link: DU NCWEB 2022 Second Cut-Off Registration

The DU NCWEB third admission cut-off will be declared on November 9, 2022. Candidates selected in third cut-off can apply for admission between November 10-11, 2022. The college will be required to complete the approvals for admission against NCWEB 3rd cut-off till November 12, 2022. The last date to submit the college fee against third cut-off is November 13, 2022.