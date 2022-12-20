DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last Special Drive Cut-Off List Out; Online Admission Starts Tomorrow

DU NCWEB special drive cut-off list released.

The University of Delhi (UoD) has released the Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) last special drive cut-off 2022 list today, December 20. Candidates can check the last special cut-off list for the BA and BCom programmes through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The online admission process against the DU NCWEB special drive cut-off will be done at the respective teaching centres from 10 am tomorrow, December 21 to December 22.

The college to complete approvals for admission against the special last cut-off is till 5 pm of December 23, 2022. Candidates are required to pay the application fee by December 24, 2022.

The special cut-off is for those candidates who were eligible but could not or did not take admission in the earlier 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs for whatsoever reasons and is subject to availability of vacant seats.

Applicants who have secured admission in any of the earlier cut-off lists in any programme or college of the University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the last special drive cut-off. And so, the cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the last special drive cut-off.

Candidates can apply to a single programme and college by ensuring they meet the required eligibility condition and declared last special drive cut-off. Candidates should note that applying under the last special drive cut-off does not guarantee admission. And no grievances will be entertained in case a candidate fails to apply or pay the fees (if approved) within the stipulated time period given in the schedule.