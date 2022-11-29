  • Home
  • Education
  • DU NCWEB Admission 2022: 5th Cut-Off List Out At Du.ac.in; Online Admission Starts Tomorrow

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: 5th Cut-Off List Out At Du.ac.in; Online Admission Starts Tomorrow

NCWEB Admission 2022-23: The education board will allow the candidates to register online against the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off list between November 30 (10 am) and December (11:59 pm) at respective teaching centres.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 29, 2022 7:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU UG Admission 2022: NCWEB Fifth Cut-Off List To Be Released Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Registration Begins; Apply At Admission.uod.ac.in
Delhi University To Release NCWEB 2022 Fifth Cut-Off Tomorrow
Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Schedule, First Merit List On November 30
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release Spot Round 2 Vacant Seat List Today
DU Spot Admissions 2022: Over 4,000 Students Secure Admissions In Round One, Round 2 Vacant Seat List Tomorrow
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: 5th Cut-Off List Out At Du.ac.in; Online Admission Starts Tomorrow
DU NCWEB 5th cut-off list out
New Delhi:

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has issued the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off 2022 list today, on November 29. The NCWEB 5th cut-off list has been released for BCom and BA Programmes. Candidates seeking admission to NCWEB can check the DU NCWEB cut-off list for the BA and BCOM programmes at du.ac.in. NCWEB will allow the candidates to register online against the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off list between November 30 (10 am) and December (11:59 pm) at respective teaching centres.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

"The Fifth Cut-Off list for Admissions to BA (Programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website -- du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 29th November, 2022,” an NCWEB statement said.

“Online Admission shall commence from Wednesday, the 30th November, 2022,” the NCWEB statement added.

Admission at Miranda College and Hansraj College is closed for BCom programmes. The highest cut-off for BCom courses for General Category students as per the NCWEB fifth cut-off list is 70 per cent at Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and SGGSC, followed by Vivekananda College at 65 per cent marks.

While the highest cut-off for BA programme as per the NCWEB second cut-off list is for the BA Economics + Political Science of Hansraj College at 85 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
DU NCWEB Cutoff DU NCWEB Cutoff list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Dates Likely This Week; Key Points On BTech Entrance Test
Live | JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Dates Likely This Week; Key Points On BTech Entrance Test
Rajasthan Government Working With Commitment To Provide Quality Education, Says Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Government Working With Commitment To Provide Quality Education, Says Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Only Students In Class 9, 10 To Be Covered Under Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme: Government
Only Students In Class 9, 10 To Be Covered Under Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme: Government
Jammu And Kashmir LG Launches Key Initiatives Under NEP; Says It Will Equip Students With Wide Range Of Skills
Jammu And Kashmir LG Launches Key Initiatives Under NEP; Says It Will Equip Students With Wide Range Of Skills
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment Result Out At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment Result Out At Mcc.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................