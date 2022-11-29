DU NCWEB Admission 2022: 5th Cut-Off List Out At Du.ac.in; Online Admission Starts Tomorrow

DU NCWEB 5th cut-off list out

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has issued the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off 2022 list today, on November 29. The NCWEB 5th cut-off list has been released for BCom and BA Programmes. Candidates seeking admission to NCWEB can check the DU NCWEB cut-off list for the BA and BCOM programmes at du.ac.in. NCWEB will allow the candidates to register online against the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off list between November 30 (10 am) and December (11:59 pm) at respective teaching centres.

"The Fifth Cut-Off list for Admissions to BA (Programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), for the Academic Year 2022-2023 is being notified/displayed on the website -- du.ac.in on Tuesday, the 29th November, 2022,” an NCWEB statement said.

“Online Admission shall commence from Wednesday, the 30th November, 2022,” the NCWEB statement added.

Admission at Miranda College and Hansraj College is closed for BCom programmes. The highest cut-off for BCom courses for General Category students as per the NCWEB fifth cut-off list is 70 per cent at Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and SGGSC, followed by Vivekananda College at 65 per cent marks.

While the highest cut-off for BA programme as per the NCWEB second cut-off list is for the BA Economics + Political Science of Hansraj College at 85 per cent.