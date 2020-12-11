DU NCWEB 6th Cut-Off List Out At Du.ac.in; Admission To Begin Tomorrow

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the sixth cut-off list today, on December 11, for admission to the colleges affiliated to the education board. As per the DU NCWEB 6th admission schedule, candidates can register online for admission against the cut-off marks between December 12 and December 14 at the respective teaching centres.

The DU NCWEB 6th cut-off list will allow the students seeking admission to DU to apply online and register for admission. The DU NCWEB 6th cut-off list for undergraduate Arts (BA) and Commerce (BCOM) programmes has been made available on the official website of the university -- du.ac.in.

Under the NCWEB 6th cut-off for BCOM programme, most colleges have closed their admission window. While Kalindi College will accept applications for admission against the DU NCWEB 6th cut-off at 68 per cent marks and Miranda House at 84 per cent marks. The lowest BCom NCWEB cut off marks at 55 per cent will be accepted by Aditi Mahavidyalaya.

While for BA programme, most other colleges have closed their gates for admission against the NCWEB sixth cut-off list. However, admission to the BA program in Economics and Political Science at Miranda College is still open at 88 per cent.

According to the NCWEB schedule released earlier, the university might also release a DU NCWEB seventh cut-off list if required and admission against it will be held from December 19 to December 21.